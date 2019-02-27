Blackmore hopes to become Cheltenham champion

Killenaule jockey Rachael Blackmore, who’s locked in a battle to become Ireland’s Champion Jump Jockey has been speaking about her hopes of becoming something that would mean as much as anything – a Cheltenham Festival winner.

Rachael’s already enjoyed a record breaking season with many big race successes in the colours of the Gigginstown House Stud as she bids to become the first lady rider to land the coveted riders crown.

She’ll head to the biggest Festival of all with some major chances of a first success at the meeting.

Rachael Blackmore says she wouldn’t have believed it if last year she’d been told she’d be in the race for Ireland’s Champion Jump Jockey this year.