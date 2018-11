Jockey Sean Flanagan will be trying to win this afternoons Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase for the second year in a row.

He won on Alpha Des Obeaux last year and is looking forward to riding Rashaan for Carlow based trainer Colin Kidd in this year’s renewal.

Flanagan says Clonmel is a course that suits the horse and he is looking forward to the ride as he believes Rashaan can be as successful over the larger obstacles as he was over hurdles.



The first on a seven race card is off at 12.50pm.