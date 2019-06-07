Action over fences in Clonmel

The €15,000 Appleman’s Beginners Chase at 7.50 is the richest race on the card, and has a field of 15 going to post – headed by Joseph O’Brien’s Eviscerating owned by Gigginstown whose colours are also carried aboard Generalisation from the Waterford stables of Henry de Bromhead.

Trainer Mags Mullins and her son Danny team up again in the Handicap Chase over two miles at 8.25 with ‘Perfect Leader’.

The first of 7 at Powerstown Park is off at 5.45.

Meanwhile tonight’s Greyhound meeting in Clonmel starts a little later than normal because of the racing at Powerstown Park.

The first on a ten race card is off at 8.15.