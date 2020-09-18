34 race meetings in the Premier County in 2021

Horse Racing Ireland has unveiled its fixture list for 2021 which will see the overall number of fixtures increasing from the original 2020 figure of 370 to 380 next year.

Clonmel Racecourse has 12 meetings with the first at Powerstown Park taking place on January 7th.

Thurles gets out of the stalls on January 24th with the first of their 11 meetings next year.

The season begins on April 22nd for Tipperary Racecourse. In all there are 11 meetings scheduled for the Limerick Junction track in 2021.