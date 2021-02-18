Weather puts paid to Clonmel race meeting

UPDATE: Following 17mm of rain overnight, Clonmel racecourse is now unfit for racing and the fixture scheduled for today has been cancelled.

Racing action returns to Powerstown Park in Clonmel this afternoon with a Grade 3 race the feature of today’s action.

It’s the second race meeting of the year in Clonmel, with the action continuing behind closed doors.

The first of seven races goes to post at 1.45, with the Grade 3 Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle taking place at 2.55.

Marketing Manager at Powerstown Park, Eugene Cooney, says today’s feature race tends to produce some up-and-coming stars.

“It’s over three miles so it’s a long race for novice hurdles. A lot of these will go on to be chasers in time.”

“It has produced some great winners over the last 12 years of the Surehaul sponsorship including the likes of Monalee and Don Poli. There two years ago we had a brilliant finish between Alaho and Minella Indo – both horses which have since gone on to even bigger things.”