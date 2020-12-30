Hopes success of Tipperary’s footballers this year will encourage growth in football in the Premier

‘It’s now more attractive to be involved in Tipperary football’, that’s according to county board chairman Joe Kennedy.

The Premier won a first Munster senior football title in 85 years in November when they beat Cork in the final.

The aim now is to build on the success of this year and continue to grow football in the county.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Kennedy believes this year’s success will help attract top talent to play and coach in Tipperary:

“I think the key to football, there’s a couple of things there that I would have mentioned at the convention. I think definitely, there’s certain parts of the county very strong in football and we should be encouraging those to do as much work as they can under age.

“And then, the second part is our development squads. There’s a lot of good work going on in development squads but it’s to try and attract top-class coaches and top-class players into those.

“And I certainly think with Tipperary winning their first senior Munster final in 85 years, it’s become more attractive to play football for Tipperary again.”