Hopes that Cathal Barrett will make his return against Cork

It’s hoped Cathal Barrett will make return to the starting 15 for Tipperary’s game against Cork on Sunday.

He’s been missing with a hamstring injury for a number of weeks, and is chomping at the bit to get back on the pitch.

While he was named to start last time out against Kilkenny, he was replaced last minute.

Tipp manager Michael Ryan says it could be a case of third time lucky this weekend.

Throw-in is at 2.30 in Semple Stadium on Sunday

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh.