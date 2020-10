AFL star Colin O’Riordan could be lining out for the Tipperary senior footballers in the upcoming 2020 championship.

According to the Irish Examiner, O’Riordan is asking for permission from the Sydney Swans to play for Tipperary this winter.

The 24-year-old signed a new two-year contract with the Sydney Swans last year, and is in the middle of his professional off-season.