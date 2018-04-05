Hopes that Bubbles will make an impact against Kilkenny

John ‘Bubbles’ O’ Dwyer needs to contribute more to the Tipp senior hurlers this weekend.

A fresh team is what’s needed against Kilkenny on Sunday in the National Hurling League semi final and former Tipp player and manager Ken Hogan says Bubbles could be central to that.

A second half introduction saw the Killenaule man score a point against Limerick in the semi final last weekend.

The Tipp FM analyst says he’s not sure if Bubbles will get to start the game however…

