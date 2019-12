Holycross Ballycahill and Thurles Sarsfields lock horns in the Mid-Tipp Under 21 A Hurling Final this afternoon.

Littleton is the venue for this afternoon’s clash which throws in at 1.30pm.

Mid-Tipp Chairman Jonathan Cullen says the promise shown by Holycross Ballycahill at underage level in recent years is filtering through to the adult ranks.