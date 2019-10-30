Holycross Ballycahill aiming for O’Riain Cup glory

There’s a feast of hurling action in Semple Stadium this weekend as the destination of both the Dan Breen Cup and Seamus O’Riain Cup will be decided.

Borrisoleigh and Kiladangan meet in the County Senior Hurling final at 2.30 on Sunday.

Before that Holycross Ballycahill and JK Brackens will battle it out for the Seamus O’Riain Cup at 12.15.

Holycross Coach Brendan Ryan has praised the dedication of his charges in reaching Sunday’s final.

The O’Riain Cup final will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Murphys Bar and Restaurant, Main St., Templemore.