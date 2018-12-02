Highly anticipated 5th round clashes in FAI Junior Cup

Several Tipperary sides are in FAI Junior Cup 5th round action today.

St Michaels of Tipperary Town have travelled to Sligo to take on Manorhamilton Rangers at 2 while Thurles club Peake Ville have home advantage in their game against Carrig Celtic – that also kicks off at 2 – as does the clash between Templemore’s BT Harps and St John Bosco – with that game being played in Cork.

Ahead of that its just underway between Clonmel Town who are being hosted by Dublin side Park Celtic in Stepaside.

Meanwhile in the Limerick Division – North Tipperary’s Newport welcome Carbury FC of Sligo at Derryleigh Park also at 2 pm

Elswhere

Borroway Rovers go up against Portumna at 11.30 in the Munster junior Cup 3rd round.

Then in the Barry Cup Quarter final Borrisokane play Cloughjordan at 11am.

While in the Barry Cup semi final Shinrone meet Sallypark at 11.30.

And finally, in the NTDL Premier Division Thurles Town play Clodiagh Rangers at 11.30.