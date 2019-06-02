High energy game expected as Tipp faces Clare in Munster Championship

It’s going to be an intriguing game between Tipp and Clare according to Tipp hurling legend Michael Cleary.

Tipp, having already beaten Cork and Waterford, will take on a Clare team that have one win from one game so far as they beat Waterford in their opening game.

There will be a full attendance in Cusack Park for this afternoons fixture which is seen as pivotal for both sides in this years Munster campaign.

Speaking on Across the Line this week on Tipp FM the Nenagh Eire Og legend Michael Cleary said there’s a lot at stake in Ennis.

Throw-in is at 4 o’clock in Cusack Park on Sunday.

Tipp FM will have live coverage of the game in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.