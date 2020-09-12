Heartbreak for Burgess as Éire Óg Annacarty retain Dan Breen cup status

Éire Óg Annacarty will live to fight another day in the Dan Breen Cup.

They have defeated Burgess in the County Senior A Relegation Final this afternoon on a scoreline of 1-17 (20) to 16 points.

In the first half, despite Annacarty leading from the beginning, Burgess were certainly never out of sight and were matching them almost point for point for a time.

The half-time score had Éire Óg Annacarty at a two point advantage, 10 points to 8.

Burgess rallied the troops during that break and 13 minutes into the second half, the score was level at 12 points a piece.

It was level again five minutes later at 13 points a piece (with a water break in between).

However, it was Éire Óg Annacarty’s game from there on, with a goal coming in the 22nd minute as a result of a penalty, meaning the score was then 1-14 (17) to 13 points.

Despite Burgess managing another 3 points, it wasn’t enough to see them over the line as Éire Óg matched them to run out with four points to spare.

Éire Óg Annacarty: 1-17

Burgess: 0-16