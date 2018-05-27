Heartache for Tipp as they crash out of Championship

Tipperary footballers crashed out of the Munster championship after Cork beat them 1-17 to 0-9 in Semple Stadium last night.

Three good first half saves by Cork keeper Mark White kept the Tipp attackers at bay and the rebels went in 1-8 to 0-4 ahead at the break.

Liam McGrath points from frees and scores from substitutes Philip Austin and Liam Boland rallied Tipp in the second half but Luke Connolly pushed Cork ahead again and they will now face Kerry or Clare in the Munster final.

After the game Liam Kearns said he was gutted