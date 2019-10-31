Hard work pays off as Treacy’s return to senior hurling 2020

Sean Treacy’s return to senior hurling for 2020 is testament to all those who worked hard in the club down through the years according to their chairperson Billy O’Toole.

The West Tipp club secured a famous victory in the county semi final to set up a mouth-watering Intermediate hurling final against Kiladangan this Saturday in Littleton.

It’s a busy weekend for north club Kiladangan who are Treacy’s opponents on Saturday as their senior side take on Borrisoleigh in the County Senior final 24 hours later.

Both clubs will play senior hurling next year by virtue of the fact they made this weekends final.

Treacy’s chairperson Billy O’Toole told Tipp FM Sport being back senior and playing in a county final is thanks to all those who put in a huge effort over the years.