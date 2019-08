Tipperary will be putting the finishing touches to their preparations for this weekends All Ireland Senior hurling decider against Kilkenny.

The old rivals lock horns in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon

One man who is very familiar with All Ireland final day is two-time winner Conor O’Brien.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM the Éire Óg Annacarty clubman said Liam Sheedy’s men will be taking it relatively easy this week as all the hard work is done.