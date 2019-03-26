Tipp woman recognised for work with retired greyhounds

A Tipperary woman has been recognised for her work with retired greyhounds at the 2018 National Greyhound Awards in Kildare.

Patricia Tobin from Kilfeacle, who regularly promotes pets at Limerick Greyhound Stadium, received a Welfare Award from the Irish Greyhound Board, along with Bridget Murphy from Cork and Robert and Lesley Pullen from Galway.

Cappawhite trainer Pat Buckley was also honoured as Javielenko, was awarded ‘Stayer of the Year’ after his 2018 Corn Cuchulainn win and Cesarewitch runner- up performance.