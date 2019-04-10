Tipp well represented in Kirby Memorial Stake

Five Tipperary trained greyhounds remain in the semi-final stages of one of the richest juvenile greyhound races in the world.

Following the quarter finals of the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stake kennels in Golden, Reddanswalk, Cappawhite and Nenagh will fly the flag for the Premier.

Herecomesdahoney is trained by Graham Holland in Golden… Reddanswalk-based Michael J. O’ Donovan has two semi-finalists in the shape of Deadly Diamond and Deadly Storm.

Cappawhite’s Pat Buckley takes Tullig Footpad on to the last 12, with Nenagh’s Michael Hogan represented by Grangeview West.

Two semi-final races will be ran on Saturday night’s card at Limerick Greyhound Stadium, with the top three in each semi progressing to the Kirby final, to be held on Easter Saturday.