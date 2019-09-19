Tipp well represented in Irish greyhound racings flagship event

Three Tipperary greyhounds will line up in the final of the Irish Derby this weekend.

Run Happy is looking to give Cappawhite handler Pat Buckley his second Derby victory following his 2009 success with College Causeway.

Mucky Brae, who has won 3 of his 5 Derby starts, is 1 of 2 representatives for Golden trainer Graham Holland, along with bookies’ favourite Lenson Bocko.

Bocko has won his last three starts in the Derby and is set to leave the traps an odds-on shot.

Several thousand spectators are expected inside Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night for the finale of a competition that has €140,000 for the winner.