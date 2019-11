JK Brackens took the silverware home in the Seamus O’Riain Cup on Sunday.

An injury time goal from Lydon Fairbrother clinched the title for the north Tipp team.

Holycross Ballycahill were nipped to the post losing by a single point in a tight game.

Speaking after the game JK Brackens captain Paddy Cadell says there’s great spirit in the team.