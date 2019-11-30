Great game in store for Munster Football Club final

Nemo Rangers and Cork star Paul Kerrigan is looking forward to taking on Clonmel Commercials tomorrow.

The sides meet in the AIB Munster Senior Football Club Championship Final at Dungarvan tomorrow in a repeat of the 2015 final which the Tipp side won.

Clonmel Commercials blitzed opponents in the Tipp county championship accounting for JK Brackens in the decider before beating Miltown Malbay in West Clare while the Cork side beat Austin Stacks of Kerry last time out.

Speaking ahead of the provincial final Nemo stalwart Paul Kerrigan said there’s a great final in store.

