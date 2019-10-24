Grand National winner hospitalised following Thurles fall

Jockey David Mullins has been airlifted to hospital following a fall in Thurles this afternoon.

The Kilkenny rider was on board Lean And Keen in the second race at the mid-Tipp track when the incident happened.

Racing was delayed for a time at Thurles while an air-ambulance was called in to take him to Cork University Hospital.

IHRB Medical Officer Dr Linsey Mason said the 23 year old David was alert, speaking, moving all limbs & comfortable leaving Thurles.

The 23 year old rode Rule the World to victory in the 2016 Aintree Grand National for Fethard trainer Mouse Morris.