Tipperary golfers getting back into the swing of things

Golf courses opened their doors yesterday as Phase 1 of the Government’s road map to re-opening the country came into effect.

Clubs in Tipperary all saw time sheets booked up in advance with golfers eager to get back into the swing of things.

Co-Owner of Slievenamon Golf Club Mary Hand said they were delighted to welcome their members back.

“Everyone is thrilled to be back. I think a lot of people have been cocooning for the last six or eight weeks so this is an amazing opportunity to get out.”

“Just have a safe game and meet some of their friends. They’ve all been responding really really well to it so we’re delighted to have everyone back”

Monday’s time sheet in Clonmel Golf Club was booked from 8am to 8pm as Golf returned for the first time in almost two months.

With strict social distancing measures in place, members were welcomed back from early morning.

Club professional David Ryan hopes it’s the start of a good period for golf.

“We’re waiting eight weeks to get out; it’s great to see so many people out there playing. We haven’t seen this much activity here since probably last years Captain’s Prize or President’s Prize.”

“I think people are just starved of the game. As I said it’s great to see a packed time-sheet now this morning from 8 o’clock till nearly 8 o’clock tonight so hopefully it’ll be the start of a good run for golf in this country.”