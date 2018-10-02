Thurles hosts AIG Cup and Shield finals

With five All-Ireland titles to be won, this annual festival of inter-club golf brings together teams from all four provinces hoping to win that coveted green pennant.

20 teams from around the country will be competing with the AIG Senior Cup the blue riband event at Thurles Golf Club.

Portmarnock take on reigning champions Galway in the semi-final while Royal Portrush go up against Dungarvan.

Clonmel fly the flag for Munster in the Junior Cup while Nenagh are going for the Pierce Purcell Shield having last won it in 2016.

The first of two practice days at Thurles gets underway today with the main action starting on Thursday.