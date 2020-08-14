Golfing marathon in Roscrea

A group of golfers at Roscrea Golf Club are taking on a unique marathon to raise funds for the club.

14 members have been collecting donations before setting off at 6am this morning and playing the course until 6pm this evening.

One of those taking part is Chair of the fundraiser, Aidan Doran.

He says they hope to play over 3 rounds of golf within those 12 hours.

“There are 14 of us taking part and hopefully there might be a few stragglers that will come out during the day and give us a hand.”

“We have a small bit of a competition with the members as well that they can guess how many birdies the combined golfers will have – will we have 40 or 50 or whatever during the 12 hours of golf.”

“It’s a bit of craic and generating well needed funds for the golf club in Roscrea.”