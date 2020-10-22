Disappointment at decision to include golf courses in Level 5 restrictions

The closure of golf courses has come as a blow to clubs around Tipperary during Level 5 restrictions.

They had been hoping they might be allowed to stay open for individuals to practice.

However, that’s not the case and John Sheridan of Nenagh Golf Club says it is disappointing.

“Since we reopened after the original lockdown golf has been played in a very safe manner.”

“We’re all out in the open – it’s at most four people in a group and people are socially distancing and observing all the protocols.”

“The only access to the clubhouse for instance in our case is for access to the toilet but that’s all gone for now.”