The Cup and Shield finals get underway at Thurles Golf Club today.

Five All-Ireland titles will be decided over the coming days.

Portmarnock take on reigning Senior Cup champions Galway in the semi-final while Royal Portrush go up against Dungarvan.

Clonmel fly the flag for Munster in the Junior Cup while Nenagh are going for the Pierce Purcell Shield having last won it in 2016.