Golden/Kilfeacle are the 2019 West Tipp Intermediate Hurling Champions.

It’s after they fought off a resurgent Cappawhite to take a 2-24 to 2-20 victory in Bansha.

Cappawhite had been lacking at half time but came out stronger in the second half to send the sides to extra time.

The subsequent delay knocked the start time of the Senior final back – that game also went to extra time but ended without a winner after extra time and will go to replay.