Golden-Kilsheelan Intermediate hurling clash postponed

The Tipperary County Board has announced that the Intermediate hurling championship game between Kilsheelan Kilcash and Golden Kilfeacle, will not go ahead this evening.

The game will be refixed by the county CCC at its earliest convenience.

Testing of staff at Walsh Mushrooms in Golden concluded yesterday evening, after a Covid-19 outbreak among workers at the plant.

The other game in Group 4 at 6.30 goes ahead, which is Gortnahoe-Glengoole against Moneygall.

In Group 1, there are 2.30 throw-ins for Moyne/Templetuohy against Ballinahinch, and Moyle Rovers against Drom-Inch.