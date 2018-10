Golden Kilfeacle have dug deep to make it to today’s County Intermediate Football Final.

They’ve come through difficult group games, as well as knock out stages against strong opposition.

The West Tipp side face Moyne-Templetuohy in the curtain raiser to the senior final at Semple Stadium this afternoon, with throw in at 12:45.

Golden Kilfeacle’s Ronan Hayes says their sole focus is on today’s game…