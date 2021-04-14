Goals from 2003 and 2011 are the focus in today’s battle for Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment

Today’s battle for Tipperary’s greatest sporting moment relates to two of the great goals that have lit up Croke Park.

As Tipp football PRO Anthony Shelley would say about Colman Kennedys goal for the Tipp minors against Dublin in the All-Ireland final of 2011 “you could say it was the moment of many moments” owing to the long journey to get there.

That summer the Tipp minors were 11 points down in the first half of the Munster semi-final against Kerry and went in 10 points down at half time. Colman Kennedy scored a goal to level it that day as well and Liam McGrath then kicked the winner 6 minutes into injury time.

With confidence high David Powers side steamrolled Cork 3-11 to 1-9 in Killarney to win the Munster final.

Overcoming Roscommon in the All-Ireland semi-final set up a showdown in the final with a star-studded Dublin team that included Jack McCaffrey, John Small, Cormac Costello and Ciaran Kilkenny. All four and others subsequently went on to prove their worth by claiming six in a row of All Irelands at senior level.

The game was close throughout. Liam McGrath lit up the final for Tipp with an early goal after his cousin John set up the play. Michael Quinlivan buried a penalty and Tipp kept their heads down and worked hard.

Then the grand finale arrived.

Gathering a spilled ball 21 yards out, Commercials player Colman Kennedy rifled with the left boot and the ball flew to the net. Supporters rejoiced as Tipps first minor victory since 1934 was secured.

Up against Colman is Deirdre Hughes from the famed Toomevara club who produced a match winner of her own in an All-Ireland final at Croke Park which was many years in the making.

After working her way to the big stage with sterling displays for Toome, Hughes worked her way onto the Tipp juniors and then Intermediate sides before making the breakthrough at senior level and becoming an established player.

When Tipp finally won the O’Duffy cup in 1999 Deirdre was awarded the player of the match and from there proved herself a key player. By 2003 Tipp relied on her for leadership and for a moment of magic.

That memorable moment duly arrived just 40 seconds after half time when she fired a bullet to the top corner of the Cork net, overturning the rebels lead in the game. From there Tipp gained control and drove on for victory.

Both moments magnificent, both All Ireland final winning plays.

