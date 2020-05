Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has welcomed the German government’s decision to allow the Bundesliga to resume.

Germany’s top two divisions will return behind closed doors on either May 15th or 22nd.

An exact return date will be decided upon tomorrow by the German Football League.

Chancellor Angela Merkel held a conference call with the country’s sixteen regional premiers this morning where the safety protocols surrounding ‘ghost games’ were agreed upon.