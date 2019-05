The annual Silvermines GAA Ger Grace memorial 11 a side hurling tournament takes place this Saturday.

In group 1 there is Burgess, Loughmore, host club Silvermines and Clonlara of Clare.

Group 2 consists of Templederry and Portroe from north Tipp along with Mullinahone from the south of the county and Upperchurch Drombane from Mid Tipp.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the semi finals and the action starts at 11 am with all matches being played in Dolla.