Gardiner bows out in Minsk

There was no joy for Tipperary boxer Dean Gardiner at the European Games in Minsk.

The Clonmel Super-heavyweight lost out to Georgia’s Mikheil Bakhtidze on a 4-1 split decision.

Two Irish boxers can secure at least a bronze medal at the Games today.

Portlaoise’s Michael Nevin faces Serhat Guler of Turkey in the quarter finals of the men’s middleweight division.

While light-flyweight Regan Buckley goes up against Spain’s Martin Molina.

Aoife O’Rourke and James McGivern are in last-16 bouts today.

Meanwhile Carrick on Suir cyclist Michael O’Loughlin competes in the men’s individual time trial at the games today.