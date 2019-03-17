Galway overcome Tipp Ladies Footballers in Bansha

Tipp Ladies footballers were unfortunate not to overcome Galway at Bansha in the National Ladies Football League yesterday.

The Premier’s ladies exerted pressure on the travelling team early in the first half, outscoring their opponents, until a wayward cross from Roisín Leonard found its way in to the Tipp net for Galway.

From that point on the Tribeswomen sat themselves in the driver’s seat, heading in to the break leading by a goal, 2-06 to 1-06.

Galway stretched their lead to nine points in the second half, before a late Tipp flurry closed that gap to five points by the full time whistle.

The match finishing 2-14 to 2-09.

Meanwhile, in the All Ireland Minor Camogie Championship, Tipp beat Wexford by 12 points to 1-04.