Galway overcome Tipp camogie in the Ragg

Tipperary camogie has lost out to Galway in the second round of their National Camogie league.

Galway established an early lead and went in to the break 6 points the better, leaving Tipp trailing them 8 points to 2.

Galway kept their foot on the throttle throughout the second half then, the match finishing 1-14 to 1-06.

This is Tipp’s second loss of the league campaign having fallen to Cork last time out.

Geraldine Kinane was at the match for Tipp Fm sport and has this Full Time report.

Tipperary face Wexford on the 17th of February in the third round of the National Hurling League.