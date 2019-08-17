Galway Deny Tipp Intermediate Camogie Side All Ireland Spot

Tipp’s Intermediate Camogie side have been stopped just short of an All Ireland final spot.

Niamh Lillis’ side took a four point defeat to Galway in Cratloe this afternoon having led for most of the game.

The damage was done in the five minutes of injury time – the sides went in level at 2-5 to Galways’s 1-8.

Galway substitute Niamh Horan scored a goal from her first touch less than a minute after coming on – and a further Galway point cemented their place in the All Ireland final.

The Sabrina Larkin led Tipp team still have plenty to be proud of – as well as reaching a Championship semi-final, they claimed their first Intermediate League title earlier this season.

Niamh Lillis also manages the Tipp Senior Camogie team who face Kilkenny in the Semi-Finals of the competition this evening at 5.30 – full commentary live on Tipp FM.