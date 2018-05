Galtee Golden have been crowned West minor A football champions.

They defeated Cashel King Cormacs in Cappawhite this evening on a final scoreline of 1 – 12 to 1 – 06

Knockavilla Kickhams came out on top of the B decider yesterday.

They defeated Arravale Rovers on a final scoreline of 4 – 12 to 6 points