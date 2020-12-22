Woodlock says GAA calendar bring clarity

The GAA have made provisions for the return of club and county games in 2021.

Inter-county football and hurling will return in the last weekend of February for the National Leagues.

From early April, it’s expected we’ll see the return of provincial championships.

Speaking on Extra Time here on Tipp FM former Tipperary hurler James Woodlock said it brings clarity for players and management teams alike.

“At least you have a defined season.”

“Inter-county managers know when they can start and when they’re going to finish and club players are the same.”

“You’re not waiting in wings to see when you’re playing and lads can prepare properly.”

“The likelihood is that you’re not playing club championship hurling in Tipp now until next August and at least everybody knows.”