Victory over Carrick Davins sees Cappawhite into U21 B Final

Cappawhite are into the County U21B hurling Final after victory over Carrick Davins today.

The West Tipp side were initially trailing in the first half after the South Tipp club came out all guns blazing clocking up 4 points unanswered before Cappawhite scored in the 6th minute and it was point for point until the half time whistle when Carrick Davins lead by a point going into the break.

However Cappawhite then found the back of the net twice in the second half thanks to Frazer Allen coupled with a raft of points from himself, William Barry, Rian Doody, Colm O’Dwyer and Eogahn Ryan and while Davins responded with a goal of their own – the West Tipp side powered ahead and claimed victory with 12 points to spare – Final score 2-20 to 1-11.

Cappawhite now go on to play Moyne Templetuohy/Thurles Gaels in the County U21 B hurling final.