Dual club Upperchurch Drombane face reigning county champions Thurles Sarsfields this weekend.

They meet in the quarter final of the Mid Tipp Senior Hurling Competition.

The Church have had a busy few weeks, which saw them beat Drom & Inch in county senior hurling, and beat Galtee Rovers in the County Senior Football Championship.

Manager John Ryan says the number of games is doing them no harm.