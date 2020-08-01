Upperchurch Drombane get Round 2 of the Tipperary senior football championship off to winning start

The first of today’s four games in the Tipperary senior football championship has come to a conclusion.

Upperchurch Drombane were convincing 1-11 to 0-3 winners over Aherlow at Dundrum.

In response to a Barry Grogan point, the Mid-Tipp side asserted themselves as Dean Carew and Conor Fahey combined for a goal on 20 minutes as Upperchurch went in 1-2 to 0-1 up at the break.

It was one-way traffic in the second half as Paul Shanahan, Dean Carew and Páidí Greene tagged on scores before a huge long-range point from Keith Ryan.

After the game Upperchurch manager John Ryan said he was pleased with how his team saw the game out:

“It was a great win for us yeah. We needed to win it. There’s a pressure on to win your first game and if you lose your first game there’s definitely pressure on to win the second one.

“So we’re happy to get the win and happy to go on to the next day now.

“Let’s be honest, Aherlow are a good side. They defended very, very well. But when the lads got a chance – and maybe near the end the thing opened up a bit and we got the scores.”

Still to come this evening, Cahir will be going up against Killenaule at 7 o’clock in Clonmel.

And at 7.30, Moyne/Templetouhy will play Loughmore-Castleiney and Arravale Rovers take on Éire Óg Annacarty.

