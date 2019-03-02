Today’s Local GAA fixtures

The first of today’s local games pits Arravale Rovers against Clonmel Commercials in Round 1 Group 1 of Division 1 of the County Football League.
That gets underway in Sean Treacy Park at 3:00 PM.
Then at 4pm in the same group Ardfinnan face Cahir in Ardfinnan.
To Division 1 Group 2 Round 1 and Moyne/Templetuohy take on Galtee Rovers in Templetuohy later this evening at 8:00 PM
And in the opening round of Division 3 Solohead take on Emly in Group 1.
Throw in in Emly is at 4:00 PM.
Then, in Division 3 of the County Hurling League Group 2 Round 2 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams play Sean Treacys.
That gets underway in Kilcommon at 4 o clock.
And finally in today’s local GAA – the Mid Tipp Minor A Football Round 4 clash of Drom & Inch versus JK Brackens Og is pencilled in for The Ragg at 2:00 pm.