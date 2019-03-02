Today’s Local GAA fixtures

The first of today’s local games pits Arravale Rovers against Clonmel Commercials in Round 1 Group 1 of Division 1 of the County Football League.

That gets underway in Sean Treacy Park at 3:00 PM.

Then at 4pm in the same group Ardfinnan face Cahir in Ardfinnan.

To Division 1 Group 2 Round 1 and Moyne/Templetuohy take on Galtee Rovers in Templetuohy later this evening at 8:00 PM

And in the opening round of Division 3 Solohead take on Emly in Group 1.

Throw in in Emly is at 4:00 PM.

Then, in Division 3 of the County Hurling League Group 2 Round 2 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams play Sean Treacys.

That gets underway in Kilcommon at 4 o clock.

And finally in today’s local GAA – the Mid Tipp Minor A Football Round 4 clash of Drom & Inch versus JK Brackens Og is pencilled in for The Ragg at 2:00 pm.