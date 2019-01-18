Tipperary supporters chairman hands over reigns

Tipperary supporters from across the country merged on the Anner hotel in Thurles last night for the AGM of the Tipperary supporters club.

On the night Tipperary senior hurling star Jason Forde collected his supporters player of the year award for his displays in last years championship.

Liam Sheedy addressed the attendance on the night while outgoing chair John Tierney welcomed the new chairperson Terry O’ Neill.

Former chair John Tierney told Tipp FM Sport it was a great ten years to lead the Tipp supporters club and said there’s great times in store too in 2019