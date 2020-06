Tipperary’s senior footballers have been boosted by the return of four key men ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Star forward Michael Quinlivan as well as Liam Casey, Paudie Feehan and Colin English are making themselves available for David Power’s squad, according to RTE.

It’s reported that Quinlivan’s travel plans, which saw him withdraw from the panel, have been scuppered by the ongoing pandemic.