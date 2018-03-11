Tipperary footballers march on towards possible promotion

Tipperary’s Senior Footballers have secured their Division 2 status and possible promotion after breezing past Louth in their League clash today.

Liam Kearn’s men ran out 2-17 to 0-09 point winners having dominated throughout the game at Semple Stadium.

Conor Sweeney clocked up 7 points, five from frees while the goals came courtesy of Michael Quinlivan and Bill Maher who also put a point each on the scoreboard. There was also points from Liam McGrath, Steven O’Brien, Jason Lonergan, Brian Fox and Kevin O’Halloran.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game Conor Sweeney says their focus now is on possible promotion with tough games ahead



While Tipperary Senior Football manager Liam Kearns believes a strong start for Tipp really stood to them