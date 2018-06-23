Tipperary Footballers bow of Championship

Tipperary’s Senior Football season has come to an end after defeat to Mayo in Round 2 of the All Ireland Qualifiers.

Liam Kearn’s men had a slow start and were four points down after just 6 minutes of play but then on the 9th minute a high ball by Josh Keane with a ” hand of God” by Michael Quinlivan to guide it into the back of the Mayo net and Tipp were in business.

They lead by 2 points at half time including a magnificant Hawke Eye approved score by Quinlivan.

However it wasn’t to last and the turning point in Tipperary’s fortunes came 18 minutes into the second half when Mayo found the back of the net and The Premier’s 3 point lead evaporated. Stephen Rochford’s men then dominated the remainder of the game and it ended Mayo 1-19 Tipperary 1-11

After the match Tipp full forward Michael Quinlivan spoke with reporters including Tipp FM’s Thomas Conway