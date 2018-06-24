Tipperary Club Hurling Results

Kiladangan are into the Division 1 Group 2 Semi Final after victory over Clonoulty Rossmore.

It ended Kiladangan 19 points to Clonoulty’s 2-11

*In Division 2 Group 1

Kilruane McDonaghs overcame Holycross Ballycahill 2-25 to 0-17

And Lorrha-Dorrha had a walkover in their game against JK Brackens (Walk Over)

*In Division 2 Group 2 it ended:

Loughmore – Cathleiney were victorious over Ballingarry 1-23 (26) to 0-22 while Templederry had a comprehensive victory over Moycarkey Borris 3-22 to 1-17

Then at Dolla it ended Silvermines 0-28 Killenaule 3-15- so a 4 point victory for Silvermines.

*In Division 3 Group 1

It ended Balilna 2-15 St Mary’s Clonmel 19 points.

Moneygall had a 2-18 to 0-8 victory over Cappawhite

*And in Division 3 Group 2

Carrick Swans overcame Cashel Kickams 3-16 to 2-13

It ended in a draw between Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams and Moyne/Templetuohy – 1-18 a piece.

While Ballinahinch had a 1-23 to 0-13 point victory over Lattin Cullen Gaels