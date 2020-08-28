Camogie championship final four to be decided this weekend

All 4 quarter-finals of the Tipperary senior camogie championship take place this weekend.

The first 3 games throw-in at half past 6 this evening and see last years county champions Drom & Inch play last years Intermediate champions Toomevara.

Elsewhere, Clonoulty/Rossmore go up against Silvermines and Cashel meet Annacarty.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Sarah Fryday believes the Cashel and Annacarty game will be the one to watch this evening…

“I think that’s going to be the match of the weekend. Cashel at home will have a massive advantage playing on the pitch they train on but I think it’s going to be a really good clash.

You’re going to have Orla O’Dwyer up against Ciannait Walsh and Jean Kelly up against Karin Blair so it’ll be an excellent battle. I couldn’t call it. It’s going to be really tough.

Maybe I might give Cashel the edge given the fact Annacarty could be down their star forward in Siobhan O’Neill”

On Monday evening, last years beaten finalists Burgess/Duharra go up against Nenagh Eire Og in Portroe at 6.30.